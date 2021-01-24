January 24, 2021

  • 27°
Duke’s DJ Steward. looks for an open teammate Saturday. Photo courtesy of ACC.

Duke suffers third loss in a row

By Post Sports

Published 12:00 am Sunday, January 24, 2021

Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky.  — Carlik Jones scored 19 of his 24 points in the second half and Louisville beat Duke 70-65, sending the Blue Devils to their third straight loss on Saturday.

Both teams plummeted out of the Top 25 rankings this week — Duke for the first time since Feb. 8, 2016 — but the Cardinals, who fell just outside the rankings, could find themselves back in after snapping a two-game losing streak.

The game wasn’t put away until Jones, the grad transfer from Radford, hit two free throws with 5.4 seconds remaining. Those came after the Cardinals got possession following a scramble for a loose ball and two missed Blue Devils 3-point attempts.

Jones scored the Cardinals’ last nine points in the final two minutes including a layup with 1:18 to go for a 66-65 lead. He made a variety of shots in scoring eight points early in the second half to give Louisville a six-point lead, the largest by either team. The lead would change hands eight times after that in the final 13 1/2 minutes.

Jay’Lyn Withers added 13 points, David Johnson 12 and Dre Davis 11 for Louisville (10-3, 5-2 Atlantic Coast Conference). The Cardinals were 18 of 24 at the line to 7 of 9 for Duke (5-5, 3-3).

Duke’s Matthew Hurt scored 24 points on 9-of-13 shooting, including 4 of 5 from the arc but went 12 minutes of the second half without scoring. He fouled out with 1:50 to go trying to guard a driving Jones. DJ Steward added 13 points.

Neither team led by more than five points in the first half with the Cardinals ahead 36-33 at the break.

Duke is host to Georgia Tech on Tuesday. Louisville is host to Boston College next Saturday.

Print Article

Comments

News

During early mornings and weekends, F&M Bank handled hundreds of Paycheck Protection Program loans

Coronavirus

Salisbury VA uses appointment model for COVID-19 vaccinations, tops 3,300 doses

Local

Response remains mixed as city continues gathering public input on downtown street plan

Education

Community pours out support for Knox teacher Beaver

Business

Loan program for women, minority entrepreneurs expected to launch in spring

Entertainment

Symphony offers virtual performance of ‘Resounding Romance’ Feb. 12-14

Local

Pops at the Post scheduled for Sept. 11

Education

Kannapolis City Schools searching for an architect to explore A.L. Brown expansion

Lifestyle

Dan Mikkelson proves he’s tough as nails, almost lands gig as contestant on reality show

Entertainment

‘American Pickers’ coming back to North Carolina

Business

Circle of ceramics: former Pottery 101 employee now selling her own work in gallery

Education

Rowan-Salisbury Schools to declare surplus schools, review redistricting

Business

Biz Roundup: Application process now open for grant program to help small downtown businesses

Coronavirus

County records 19 COVID-19 deaths this week

Health

NC panel backs governor’s ‘guiding principles’ on health improvements

Education

N.C. colleges report first wave of COVID-19 cases as semester begins

Nation/World

Former Make-A-Wish Iowa CEO charged with embezzling funds

News

Reactions from the sports world to the death of Hank Aaron

Sports

Panthers new GM Fitterer plans to ‘be in on every deal’

Coronavirus

Congregate facilities record COVID-19 deaths, county sees equal number of new cases, recoveries

Crime

Teen found dead on Grove Street, another dies from gunshot wound while being airlifted

Nation/World

Hank Aaron, baseball’s one-time home run king, dies at 86

Crime

Blotter: Shots fired into West Lafayette Street home

Business

CEO of Economic Partnership details state’s economic development future with Rowan Chamber