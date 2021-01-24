January 24, 2021

  • 32°

Letter: Changes needed to vaccinations

By Post Letters

Published 12:00 am Sunday, January 24, 2021

I lined up on Statesville Boulevard at 6:15 a.m. on Wednesday to receive a COVID vaccine shot.  I was in this line until 10 a.m.   

Now I am 70 years old. So, sitting, reading a book in my car and moving up the line a little every 30 minutes is not my idea of fun. When 10 a.m. came around I was only just past Godley’s. I gave up and left the line. I wanted to see the inauguration. So, I drove up Jake Alexander Boulevard to the UPS Store to pick up my mail. On my way back home, I saw the pick-up truck I had been behind in the line and saw it had only moved, maybe, a block.

The line was now past the entrance to my apartment complex, 1 mile from the entrance to the mall.   

I have no idea if all these people got vaccinated but having to be in a line that long is unacceptable. Changes as to how and where a person can receive a vaccination must come about soon. I will not sit in a line like that again, thus postponing getting the vaccine, which concerns me. Rowan County’s distribution of the vaccine must change.

— Rita M. Kotarsky

Salisbury

Print Article

Comments

News

During early mornings and weekends, F&M Bank handled hundreds of Paycheck Protection Program loans

Coronavirus

Salisbury VA uses appointment model for COVID-19 vaccinations, tops 3,300 doses

Local

Response remains mixed as city continues gathering public input on downtown street plan

Education

Community offers support for, memories of Knox teacher Beaver

Business

Loan program for women, minority entrepreneurs expected to launch in spring

Entertainment

Symphony offers virtual performance of ‘Resounding Romance’ Feb. 12-14

Local

Pops at the Post scheduled for Sept. 11

Education

Kannapolis City Schools searching for an architect to explore A.L. Brown expansion

Lifestyle

Dan Mikkelson proves he’s tough as nails, almost lands gig as contestant on reality show

Entertainment

‘American Pickers’ coming back to North Carolina

Business

Circle of ceramics: former Pottery 101 employee now selling her own work in gallery

Education

Rowan-Salisbury Schools to declare surplus schools, review redistricting

Business

Biz Roundup: Application process now open for grant program to help small downtown businesses

Coronavirus

County records 19 COVID-19 deaths this week

Health

NC panel backs governor’s ‘guiding principles’ on health improvements

Education

N.C. colleges report first wave of COVID-19 cases as semester begins

Nation/World

Former Make-A-Wish Iowa CEO charged with embezzling funds

News

Reactions from the sports world to the death of Hank Aaron

Sports

Panthers new GM Fitterer plans to ‘be in on every deal’

Coronavirus

Congregate facilities record COVID-19 deaths, county sees equal number of new cases, recoveries

Crime

Teen found dead on Grove Street, another dies from gunshot wound while being airlifted

Nation/World

Hank Aaron, baseball’s one-time home run king, dies at 86

Crime

Blotter: Shots fired into West Lafayette Street home

Business

CEO of Economic Partnership details state’s economic development future with Rowan Chamber