January 24, 2021

Letter: Don’t repeat flaw in Iran nuclear deal

By Post Letters

Published 12:00 am Sunday, January 24, 2021

We should write to President Biden that, in the event that he signs a nuclear agreement with Iran or North Korea, he must not repeat the fatal flaw of the first Iran deal.

It imposed a waiting period for the inspection of suspected sites.  This would have allowed them  to move the materials for making a nuclear weapon — such as enriched uranium — to a second site during the waiting period for the first site. Then when the second site comes under suspicion, it will have a waiting period during which the material can be moved to a third site and so on. (That is why a future president may cancel the deal again.).

— Alex Sokolow

Salisbury

