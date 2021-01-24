Letter: Isn’t debt threat to country’s existence?

The federal government just spent $3.1 trillion that it didn’t have in 2020, plans deficit spending $1.8 trillion more in 2021 and $1 trillion-plus each year until 2030, according to the Associated Press article in the Jan. 14 edition of the Salisbury Post, and no one cares.

This does not include the $1.9 trillion that Mr. Biden wants to spend as soon as he takes office. We instead cheer on receipt of government grants, demand more government spending and insist that the problem is caused by taxes being too low on the rich.

Government receipts set a record in 2019 before the pandemic, and spending was also at record levels. Could someone explain to me how this is not a threat to the country’s existence?

— O.L. Beaver

Salisbury