January 24, 2021

  • 36°

Nail 50th Anniversary

By Post Lifestyles

Published 5:08 am Sunday, January 24, 2021

Richard “Rick” Wayne Nail and Myra Owen Nail celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Sunday, January 24, 2021. The couple was united in marriage on January 24, 1971 at North Main Baptist Church in Salisbury by Rev. Richardson and Rev. Hammett.

Rick retired from being a MAC Tool Distributor after 26 years of service. He is the son of the late Jack O. Nail and Ruth Vanhoy Nail of Salisbury. He is a graduate of East Rowan High School, Class of 1968.

Myra retired after 27 years from Cabarrus County Schools as the Transportation Cost Clerk. She is the daughter of the late Ernest Reid Owen and Tess Buchanan Owen of Salisbury. She is a graduate of Boyden High School, Class of 1969.

As a celebration of their anniversary the couple will be having two celebrations, that was gifted to them by family and friends, the first one taking place at Carolina Beach on January 16, 2021 and the second one as a drop-in at the Optimist Club in Concord on January 24, 2021 from 1-5 p.m.

The couple have two sons, Matt Nail of Salisbury and Andy Nail and his wife, Angel Nail of Gold Hill. They also have four grandchildren.

About Post Lifestyles

Visit us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SalPostLifestyle/ and Twitter @postlifestlyes for more content

email author More by Post
Print Article

Comments

News

During early mornings and weekends, F&M Bank handled hundreds of Paycheck Protection Program loans

Coronavirus

Salisbury VA uses appointment model for COVID-19 vaccinations, tops 3,300 doses

Local

Response remains mixed as city continues gathering public input on downtown street plan

Education

Community offers support for, memories of Knox teacher Beaver

Business

Loan program for women, minority entrepreneurs expected to launch in spring

Entertainment

Symphony offers virtual performance of ‘Resounding Romance’ Feb. 12-14

Local

Pops at the Post scheduled for Sept. 11

Education

Kannapolis City Schools searching for an architect to explore A.L. Brown expansion

Lifestyle

Dan Mikkelson proves he’s tough as nails, almost lands gig as contestant on reality show

Entertainment

‘American Pickers’ coming back to North Carolina

Education

Rowan-Salisbury Schools to declare surplus schools, review redistricting

Business

Circle of ceramics: former Pottery 101 employee now selling her own work in gallery

Business

Biz Roundup: Application process now open for grant program to help small downtown businesses

Coronavirus

County records 19 COVID-19 deaths this week

Health

NC panel backs governor’s ‘guiding principles’ on health improvements

Education

N.C. colleges report first wave of COVID-19 cases as semester begins

Nation/World

Former Make-A-Wish Iowa CEO charged with embezzling funds

News

Reactions from the sports world to the death of Hank Aaron

Sports

Panthers new GM Fitterer plans to ‘be in on every deal’

Coronavirus

Congregate facilities record COVID-19 deaths, county sees equal number of new cases, recoveries

Crime

Teen found dead on Grove Street, another dies from gunshot wound while being airlifted

Nation/World

Hank Aaron, baseball’s one-time home run king, dies at 86

Crime

Blotter: Shots fired into West Lafayette Street home

Business

CEO of Economic Partnership details state’s economic development future with Rowan Chamber