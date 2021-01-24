January 24, 2021

Pops at the Post scheduled for Sept. 11

By Staff Report

Published 12:00 am Sunday, January 24, 2021

SALISBURY — Pops at the Post, a free community concert held the first Saturday in June, has moved its 2021 event to September.

This year, the Pops at the Post Board of Directors has moved the concert to Saturday, Sept. 11. In a news release, the board said it felt a change of date was best after considering the community’s safety.

“Fundamentally, the decision to reschedule Pops at the Post was driven by circumstances well beyond our control,” said Co-Chair Joe Morris. “There is a strong desire by our team to fulfill a sense of duty to the community by providing this free, outdoor concert while being responsible to the matters of public health. The ability to reinvent Pops at the Post is a fitting testament to the resiliency, creativity and generosity of the Salisbury- Rowan community.”

Moving the date to the weekend after Labor Day, gives Pops at the Post the opportunity to cater the program to honor Sept. 11, said maestro David Hagy.

“The symphony and I look forward to performing this wonderful community event with the audience in the new Bell Tower Green,” Hagy said in a news release. “We will honor the victims of both 9/11 and the COVID pandemic while celebrating the Bell Tower Green and a return to normalcy!”

This year, plans are to return the event to its normal location at the Salisbury Post loading dock after two years off-site because of the construction of the Bell Tower Green Park and COVID-19.

Jason Walser, vice president of Bell Tower Green said, “From the beginning, we wanted Bell Tower Green to be a place where all of Rowan County would come together. It is fitting that one of our first gatherings in the park will be to remember a tragic experience shared by all Americans and all Rowan Countians.”

A news release said additional details about the event will be release as soon as possible.

“We hope all will mark their calendars and plan on joining us for a great day together.” a news release stated.

 

