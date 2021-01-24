January 24, 2021

  • 27°

Rowan-Salisbury Schools to declare surplus schools, review redistricting

By Carl Blankenship

Published 12:00 am Sunday, January 24, 2021

SALISBURY — Rowan-Salisbury Schools administration on Tuesday will recommend two schools be declared “surplus,” effective June 18.

Associate Superintendent of Operations Anthony Vann will present a recommendation to the school board that Faith and Enochville Elementary school properties be declared surplus at the end of the school year. Both schools are already set for closure and the process of declaring a property “surplus” allows someone else to make use of the building before it’s demolished. Rowan County government has first right of refusal on both properties, but Faith Academy, a new charter school, has expressed interest in purchasing the Faith Elementary property to the district in writing.

The charter school hopes to purchase the property to begin classes this fall, but will otherwise bring in mobile units for its first year of classes if it is not able to secure the property soon.

The Enochville property sits on about 9 acres of property. Faith sits on 12 acres.

The school board on Tuesday will also view a redistricting map prepared by the transportation department based on the closure of the two schools.

The school board’s Tuesday meeting will be held virtually starting at 5 p.m. It can be viewed using the following link: rssed.zoom.us/j/95763305693.

Anyone who wishes to speak during the public comment period must register by 3 p.m. Tuesday by emailing mulkeysh@rss.k12.nc.us

In other agenda items:

• Assistant Superintendent of Transformation Andrew Smith will present a proposed contract with Foley Jones and Associates. The firm provided grant writing services for the district, which ultimately lead to the award of a $26.3 million federal grant. The original contract includes technical assistance to provide grantees for a year for a 1% fee of the total grant.

The amount totals $265,291.61, to be paid out of funding budgeted for consulting services. Among the assistance the firm will be contracted to provide is weekly support calls, help develop a year one plan for the grant, provide feedback on communication with the U.S. Department of Education and help district staff with “ongoing TSL program evaluation and related DOE requirements.”

The grant will provide teacher incentives and allow the district to fund work on its special renewal status, which has been underway district-wide for about two years.

• Associate Superintendent Kelly Withers will provide an update on COVID-19. The board is revisiting the issue at every meeting with updated figures provided by Withers. A teacher at Knox Middle School died last week due to COVID-19.

• Withers will also provide the board with an update on the progress of a committee formed to rework the district’s alternative program. The program currently primarily serves students with serious conduct violations out of Henderson Independent School. The board is generally in agreement the program is successful and important but the current facility is inadequate.

At a public hearing about closing the facility, Henderson faculty spoke out about having a separate physical home for the program.

• The board will discuss possible time change for its regular business meetings.

Print Article

Comments

News

During early mornings and weekends, F&M Bank handled hundreds of Paycheck Protection Program loans

Coronavirus

Salisbury VA uses appointment model for COVID-19 vaccinations, tops 3,300 doses

Local

Response remains mixed as city continues gathering public input on downtown street plan

Education

Community pours out support for Knox teacher Beaver

Business

Loan program for women, minority entrepreneurs expected to launch in spring

Entertainment

Symphony offers virtual performance of ‘Resounding Romance’ Feb. 12-14

Local

Pops at the Post scheduled for Sept. 11

Education

Kannapolis City Schools searching for an architect to explore A.L. Brown expansion

Lifestyle

Dan Mikkelson proves he’s tough as nails, almost lands gig as contestant on reality show

Entertainment

‘American Pickers’ coming back to North Carolina

Business

Circle of ceramics: former Pottery 101 employee now selling her own work in gallery

Education

Rowan-Salisbury Schools to declare surplus schools, review redistricting

Business

Biz Roundup: Application process now open for grant program to help small downtown businesses

Coronavirus

County records 19 COVID-19 deaths this week

Health

NC panel backs governor’s ‘guiding principles’ on health improvements

Nation/World

Former Make-A-Wish Iowa CEO charged with embezzling funds

Education

N.C. colleges report first wave of COVID-19 cases as semester begins

News

Reactions from the sports world to the death of Hank Aaron

Sports

Panthers new GM Fitterer plans to ‘be in on every deal’

Coronavirus

Congregate facilities record COVID-19 deaths, county sees equal number of new cases, recoveries

Crime

Teen found dead on Grove Street, another dies from gunshot wound while being airlifted

Nation/World

Hank Aaron, baseball’s one-time home run king, dies at 86

Crime

Blotter: Shots fired into West Lafayette Street home

Business

CEO of Economic Partnership details state’s economic development future with Rowan Chamber