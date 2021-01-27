Blotter: Search warrant produces charges for Salisbury woman
SALISBURY — A woman faces charges in connection to a 2020 search warrant that found drugs in a Salisbury house, police said.
Stephanie Grant, 33, of Crawford Street, was charged Tuesday with maintaining a dwelling or vehicle for a controlled substance and misdemeanor child abuse.
Her charges stem from a search warrant that produced charges for a man named Michael Keel. In that incident, children who were ages 4 and 12 were in a home where drugs were found.
Grant was given a $10,000 secured bond and booked into the Rowan County Detention Center.
In other Salisbury Police reports:
• A man reported two male juveniles stole a Toyota 4Runner from the 1400 block of East Colonial Drive. They were apprehended after a vehicle and foot chase.
• Ulta reported shoplifting Tuesday in the 1400 block of Klumac Road.
• A woman reported her back door was kicked in and a drawer with jewelry was taken from the 1300 block of Statesville Boulevard.
• A man overdoses Tuesday in the 200 block of North Long Street.
• A man reported a burglary Tuesday in the 1300 block of East Colonial Drive.
• A hit and run occurred Tuesday in the 1300 block of Klumac Road.
• Desaraye Shantal Bentley, 30, was charged with felony larceny Tuesday in the 800 block of South Jake Alexander Boulevard.
In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:
• A man reported a catalytic converter was stolen Tuesday from the 5300 block of Mooresville Road in Salisbury.
• Antonio Derrill Davis, 29, was charged Monday with misdemeanor breaking and entering in the 100 block of West Liberty Street.
