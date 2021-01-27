High school basketball: Falcons overpower Hounds

Staff report

STATESVILLE — The shooting percentages were almost identical, with both teams firing away in the 45 percent range, but West Rowan demolished Statesville 86-61 on Tuesday in North Piedmont Conference basketball.

The difference was on the backboards, where the Falcons overwhelmed the home team 44-24.

Macari Allison had 11 rebounds for the unbeaten and second-ranked Falcons (7-0, 5-0), while Zeek Biggers had eight.

Braden Graham led the scoring onslaught with five 3-pointers and 29 points. It was a season-high for Graham, who scored in the 30s three times last season as a South Rowan Raider.

Allison, who had four blocks and five assists, scored 15 for West. Biggers had 13, and Jalen Moss scored 12. Juke Harris scored nine. AJ Mauldin had eight.

Statesville’s scoring came either at the rim, where Chris Brown got most of his 17 points, of from very long distance. Messiah Robinson bombed in 22 for the Greyhounds (2-2, 2-2), while Zamari Stevenson had 14.

West pretty much settled things with a 26-9 first quarter. The Falcons led 47-23 at the break.

WEST (86) — Graham 29, Allison 15, Biggers 13, Moss 12, Harris 9, Mauldin 8, Currie, Wood, Loeblein, Noble.

STATESVILLE (61) — Robinson 22, Brown 17, Stevenson 14, Smith 6, D. Miller 2.

W. Rowan 26 21 26 13 — 86

Statesville 9 14 23 15 — 61