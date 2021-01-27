High school basketball: Hornet boys stay tied for first in CCC

Staff report

LEXINGTON — Salisbury’s boys basketball team made the plays early in the fourth quarter when Tuesday’s game could have swung either way and stayed tied for first in the Central Carolina Conference.

The Hornets (4-3, 4-0) won at Central Davidson 67-59 and kept pace with Ledford.

Salisbury was able to get out in transition and had some of its best offensive production of the season during a 45-point second half. The Hornets were down 24-22 at halftime.

A lot of guys contributed to Salisbury’s fourth straight win.

Cameron Stout scored a team-high 16.

Joseph Witherspoon scored 15 points with 7-for-10 shooting.

Nate Brown had 13 points and did a nice job of getting to the foul line. He was 7-for-9 on free throws and had eight rebounds.

Mike Geter scored 10 points and made some key free throws in the fourth quarter.

Zeb Harry helped get the Hornets started with two early 3-pointers.

Deuce Walker had six deflections, while Jalon Walker had three steals and two intimidating blocks.

Central Davidson is 4-3 and 2-2 in the CCC.

SALISBURY (67) — Stout 16, Witherspoon 15, Brown 13, Geter 10, Harry 6, Chunn 3, Smith 2, D. Walker 2, J. Walker, Woodruff.

C. DAVIDSON (59) — N/A

Salisbury 7 15 24 21 — 67

C. Davidson 8 16 17 19 — 59