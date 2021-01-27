High school basketball: Hornet girls maul another CCC foe
Staff report
LEXINGTON— It wasn’t a great spot for Central Davidson’s girls basketball team.
The Spartans were playing for the first time in 19 days and the opponent was Salisbury, a team that is tearing 2A competition to pieces.
Give Central Davidson (2-1, 0-1) credit. It scored more points than the Hornets’ two previous foes combined.
But Salisbury outscored the home team 25-5 in the third quarter and won easily 78-38.
The Hornets (6-1, 4-0) have moved up to fourth in the MaxPreps 2A rankings. They’re stifling teams defensively, but they also can run and shoot.
They can punch out opponents in a lot of different ways.
Kyla Bryant made four 3-pointers and scored 22 points. Rachel McCullough made three 3s and scored 13. Natavia Taborn is starting to find her shooting eye and made a 3-pointer.
Jamecia Huntley and Makayla Noble scored 11 each. Icesis Nwafor scored eight.
SALISBURY (78) — Bryant 22, McCullough 13, Noble 11, Huntley 11, Nwafor 8, Taborn 7, Gibson 4, Morgan 2, Lynch, Bolder.
C. DAVIDSON (38) — N/A
Salisbury 16 18 25 19 — 78
C. Davidson 10 13 5 10 — 38
