January 27, 2021

  • 43°

High school basketball: North girls on top of YVC

By Post Sports

Published 4:53 am Wednesday, January 27, 2021

Hannah Wilkerson.

Staff report

NORWOOD— The only unbeaten girls team in the 1A Yadkin Valley Conference is North Rowan.

The Cavaliers, with a nice mix of veterans and freshmen, continue to perform well for new head coach Anthia Smith.

North is ranked No. 2 in 1A by MaxPreps.

North enjoyed an easy one on Tuesday, stifling South Stanly 60-13. The toughest part of the night was the 45-mile trip to Norwood to play the Bulls (2-4, 1-3).

North (5-0, 4-0) led 24-1 after a quarter and by 37-6 at halftime.

If North fans had been able to attend, they could have chanted “Bailey’s winning!” in the fourth quarter. Freshman Bailey Goodlett outscored South Stanly by herself with a season-high 17 points and she also had four steals.

Hannah Wilkerson, a junior who now has 988 career points, turned in another double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds and added three assists.

Kamora Cannie had 14 points and four assists. Brittany Ellis had 10 points, four rebounds and three steals. Makiya McDaniel had four points and four rebounds. Bloom Goodlett, Chloee Stoner and Kadence Vuyou also contributed statistically to the runaway victory.

North is making up a game at Thomasville tonight.

N. ROWAN (60) — Ba. Goodlett 17,  Cannie 14, Wilkerson 13, Ellis 10, McDaniel 4, Bl. Goodlett 2, Stoner, Vuyou.

S. STANLY (13) — N/A

N. Rowan     24    13   13   10   — 60

S. Stanly       1       5    4      3     — 13

 

 

 

 

 

 

