1,000 customers in Faith without power

FAITH – Crews are working to restore power to 1,002 customers in the Faith area.

Duke Energy is reporting an outage due to a vehicle damaging equipment. The outage was first reported at about 3 a.m. and crews are working to restore power with a 5 p.m. estimated restoration time.

A Duke spokesperson said the outage was caused by a broken utility pole resulting from an auto accident and the long restoration time is the result of a lengthy process of replacing the pole, rehanging and connecting cables, requiring multiple crews and heavy equipment.

The pole is located at the intersection of Faith and Derek roads.