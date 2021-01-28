January 28, 2021

Tamin Kenyon Benjamin, left, and Damon Jermaine Blackwell, Jr., right.

Alleged gang members face laundry list of drug charges

By Josh Bergeron

Published 12:16 pm Thursday, January 28, 2021

SALISBURY — The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office says two men who are known gang members face a list of drug related charges after a traffic stop on Wednesday.

Damon Jermaine Blackwell Jr, 22, of Cedar Drive in Salisbury, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture a schedule one controlled substance, level two trafficking heroin by possession, level two trafficking heroin by transport and two counts of possession with intent to manufacture a schedule two controlled substance.

Tamin Keyon Benjamin, 20, of Clancy Street in Salisbury, faces identical charges to Blackwell as well as possession of a firearm by a felon, felony carrying a concealed gun, resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Officers arrested the two men during a traffic stop at 232 North Main Street in Salisbury. During the stop, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said, officers seized 16.86 grams of cocaine, 30.15 grams of methamphetamine, 24.72 grams of heroin, three firearms and $1,007 in cash.

Blackwell was booked into jail under a $500,000 secured bond. Benjamin’s bond is $1 million.

