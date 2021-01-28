Boys swimming: South boys 3rd in CCC
Central Carolina Conference Championships
Team scores
- Central Davidson 313
- Oak Grove 306
- South Rowan 280
- Ledford 245
- West Davidson 204
- North Davidson 163
- Lexington 137
- Salisbury 97
- East Davidson 30
- Thomasville
Top 5 finishers for South Rowan boys
200 free relay …. 4th
400 free relay ….3rd
200 medley relay ….4th
Braxton Vagner 200 IM 2nd 2:16
Braxton Vagner 100 breast 1st 1:07.37
Brooks Bumgarner 100 breast 3rd 1:19.85
JJ James 100 fly 3rd 1:06.54
Alex Fike 100 fly 5th 1:07.40
Alex Fike 100 back 4th 1:11.19
Jesus Contreras 100 back 5th 1:11.25
Top 5 finshers for Salisbury boys
Jack Heilig 200 free 5th 2:13
Jack Heilig 100 breast 5th 1:20.35
Harrison Shepherd 500 free 5th 6:53
Girls swimming: Salisbury wins 2nd straight CCC championship
