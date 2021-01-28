January 28, 2021

Hannah Wilkerson of North Rowan

High school girls basketball: North’s Wilkerson surpasses 1,000 points in loss; Carson romps

By Mike London

THOMASVILLE — North Rowan junior Hannah Wilkerson surpassed 1,000 career points on Wednesday at Thomasville, but the Bulldogs knocked off the Cavaliers 48-47.

“It was a very tough loss,” North head coach Anthia Smith said. “We didn’t get the second-chance points that we like to get. But the girls gave their all and fought very hard in the second half.”

North had entered the game 5-0 and ranked second in 1A.

Thomasville, a 2A squad that will be a conference rival of North’s next season, improved to 2-3. The Bulldogs have lost to three good teams — Ragsdale, Salisbury and Ledford. Salisbury held Thomasville to nine points in the second half and routed the Bulldogs 63-28 on Jan. 15.

Wilkerson had 20 points and 13 rebounds, as she lifted her career points total to 1,008 points. She’s the 10th girl to score 1,000 for the program. The most recent addition to the North’s 1,000-point club was Special Washington in 2016.

Wilkerson was the only Cavalier to score in double figures.

Kamora Cannie had nine points, four steals and three assists. Brittany Ellis had eight points and eight rebounds. Bailee Goodlett had six points and three steals. Makiya McDaniel had four points and 12 rebounds. Bloom Gooldett had four rebounds.

•••

MOCKSVILLE — Carson’s girls steamrolled Davie 56-14 on Wednesday in another mismatch for the strong Cougars.

Mary Spry led the Cougars (7-0) with eight points.

Senior Colbie Perry scored nine and has 967 for her career. She made two of Carson’s eight 3-pointers.

Ellie Wilhelm scored eight points for the Cougars, who are ranked eighth in 3A by MaxPreps.

Hannah Isley scored her six points in the first quarter.

Carson led 27-2 after a quarter and by 48-4 at halftime.

The second half was played with a running clock.

“We got the start we wanted and we played stingy defense,” Carson coach Brooke Stouder said. “We shot 53 percent in the first half.”

Somer Johnson scored six to lead Davie (1-5). Davie’s win came against North Piedmont Conference team South Iredell.

 

CARSON (56) — Spry 11, Co. Perry 9, Wilhelm 8, H. Isley 6, Hales 5, Barbee 4, White 4, Ca. Perry 4, Storey 3, Corley 2, Barger, L. Isley, Vaughn.

DAVIE (14) — S. Johnson 6, Gentry 5, Tatum 3, L. Dirks, S. Dirks, E. Johnson, Nuckols, Oakes, Kite, Rankin, Caldwell.

Carson      27    21    0    8   — 56

Davie         2       2    3     7   — 14

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

