Letter: Congress focused on retribution instead of unity

The recent decision by congressional leadership to proceed with the impeachment trial of Trump points out the hollowness and disregard of President Biden’s inauguration remarks calling for healing and unity.

Instead, we are faced with a farcical, and possibly unconstitutional, impeachment trial of a person who already has left the office. I fear that this action will result in additional demonstrations and disunity. The Congress should be focused on the true issues facing this country, not some ongoing retribution attempt.

— Gene Krueger

Salisbury