Letter: Next door neighbors have solid plan
With the difficulty Rowan County officials seem to be experiencing with the COVID vaccine distribution, I’d suggest they give their allocated supplies to Cabarrus County.
Atrium has an extremely well-organized and flawless system in place, from scheduling your appointment online to actually getting the vaccine.
It’s unfortunate that Rowan can’t take lessons from their next door neighbors.
— Kay Harviel
Salisbury
You Might Like
Gary Pearce: Governor, pro-tem and pandemic powers
By Gary Pearce Politics and the pandemic are inseparable in North Carolina. Last year’s gubernatorial election got caught up in COVID fever.... read more