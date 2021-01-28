January 28, 2021

  • 43°

Letter: Try deer alerts instead

By Post Letters

Published 12:00 am Thursday, January 28, 2021

I am concerned about the expense of $20,500 to add rugged push bumpers to patrol cars to prevent damage to the cars if an officer were to be involved in a crash with a deer.

During orientation at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, in 1990, we were advised to get deer alerts because of the numerous deer. I didn’t know what a deer alert was and thought that I was only going to be there for two weeks.

I tore the front of my car up about 1 mile from the front gate. I have never driven without deer alerts since then, and I have seen deer turn and run the other way. Deer alerts can be purchased at the local Auto Zone for less than $20 per car.

— Elaine Howle

China Grove

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS





  • Polls

    Do you plan to be vaccinated for COVID-19?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST OPINION

  • LATEST BUSINESS

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



Coronavirus

Three COVID-19 deaths, triple digit positives, recoveries reported Thursday

Crime

Search warrant yields drug charges for Newsome Road man

Crime

Alleged gang members face laundry list of drug charges

Crime

Rockwell man added to sheriff’s most wanted list

Local

1,000 customers in Faith without power

Coronavirus

Novant Health opens COVID-19 vaccination site at Hurley YMCA

Education

Rowan-Salisbury Schools talks redistricting for Faith, Enochville closures

News

Rowan Animal Shelter continues streak of no euthanizations for adoptable animals

Local

Shay Crossing development expects to bring more than 100 homes to market by fall

News

How to contact your state and federal lawmakers in 2021

Education

NC Teacher of the Year a finalist for national honor

Local

Rowan County listed among nation’s healthiest workplaces

Education

Enochville Elementary students get free winter coats

Education

Shoutouts

Education

Education briefs: Catawba tests everyone on campus for COVID-19

Local

Water pitchers en route to Dukeville residents, testing kits still to come

Nation/World

Biden: ‘We can’t wait any longer’ to address climate crisis

Nation/World

Virus will kill many more, White House projects as briefings resume

News

Cooper extends curfew as GOP questions COVID-19 vaccine plan

News

NC General Assembly returns to begin work session in earnest

Coronavirus

135 new COVID-19 positives, no other local changes Wednesday

Crime

Salisbury man charged in string of gas station robberies

Crime

Blotter: Search warrant produces charges for Salisbury woman

Education

Overton Elementary kicks off kindness challenge with parade