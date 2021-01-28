January 28, 2021

Shoutouts

By Post Education

Published 12:00 am Thursday, January 28, 2021
Millbridge Elementary School Honor Roll
The following students made the All A Honor Roll:
Third grade: Maggie Baker, Troy Krieg, Bryce Mattern, Cooper Miller, Ava Nail, Ali Robbins, Kelsey Sloop, Bristol Wirz, Allison Ferguson, Molly Sides, Kevin Alvarez, Braxton Beaver, Peyton Branham, Claire Wells, Sawyer Wells, Brody Linker, Addy Moore and Carsyn Wilhelm.
Fourth grade: Luke Bame, Claire Bober, Milli Fagan, Addison Farmer, Kenzie Hallman, Tucker Newberry, Coen Overby, Noah Young, Cameron Davis, Paul Thurber and Joshua Murray.
Fifth grade: Jack Baker, Carson Raper, Lily Stallings, Aubrey Wright, Jeremy Haney, Andrea Muravska, Kamryn Sigmon, Maddox Houghton, Hope Julian, Ashley Shell and Allie Toler.
The following students make the AB Honor Roll:
Third grade: Harlie Bryant, Brielle Breitwieser, Annabelle Christy, Cooper Covington, Harper Deal, Aubrey Gray, Parker Whaley, Miller Aldridge, Julianna Carrillo, Yaneli Teodoro, Evan Lowery, Jude Mullis, Ricardo Cruz, Abbey Crowell, Lilly Gariepy, Carter Grindstaff, Zane Hinson, Abigail Kluttz, James Markle, Skyler Mullis, Luke Stewart, Liam Carroll, Bayley Carter, Halle Fox, Molly Hale, Chipper Rohletter, Sophie Rooks and Hudson Sechler.
Fourth grade: Hope Bostian, Wyatt Coleman, Emily Parham, Lila Canup, Joseph Carlton, Emma Houghton, Zoe Atwell, Brissa Guevara Hernandez, Brody Richardson, McKenlyn Sanders, Tyler Thompson, Ava Hainor, Abby Anderson, Makayla Bryant, Emily Burch, Noelle Castillo Hernandez, Sloane Lipe, Mayrin Munoz Lazaro and Emory Stewart.
Fifth grade: Melody Bailey, Lilliah Craig, Faith Hinkle, James Moore, Kierra Shulenburger, Trexler Yon, Ava Robbins, Liam Rohletter, Hayden Vail, Kaitty Benitez Ortiz, Kheanne Boger, Allison Landaverde, Emma Rogers, Sophie Sides, Lily Brown, Kailey Delong, Stella Lipe, Brayden Miller, Isabella Miller and Dalton Mullis.

Collegiate Honors

Kerry Campion, of Salisbury, was named to the Dean’s List at the College of Charleston. Campion is majoring in historic preservation and community planning.

Jordan Beaver, of Rockwell, was named to the Dean’s List at Coastal Carolina University. Beaver is a marketing major.

Kamden Johnson, of Rockwell, was named to the Dean’s List at Coastal Carolina University. Johnson is a biology major.

