January 30, 2021

High school basketball: Phifer leads West girls

By Post Sports

Published 11:26 pm Friday, January 29, 2021

 

West’s De’Mya Phifer in the Carson game. Photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post

 

Staff report

GRANITE QUARRY — East Rowan girls basketball coach Kevin Holland felt his team played its best game of the season on Friday.

It still didn’t translate to a victory, mostly because freshman De’Mya Phifer scored her season-high 20 points for West Rowan in a 52-38 win against the Mustangs.

Mostly Phifer scored by attacking in transition.

The young point guard has scored in double figures in every game, but this was her best one. She scored 10 when the Falcons beat East 58-36 early in the season in Mount Ulla.

East only dressed eight due to injuries.

“We’ve only had four practices and two games where all 11 were there and healthy,” East head coach Kevin Holland said. “It’s tough, but the girls stay after it.”

Freshman Emma Clarke had her fourth game in double figures for West with 10 points. Another freshman, Mya Edwards, scored eight.

Second-place West (6-1, 4-1) was up 28-16 at halftime. East (1-6, 0-5) lost its sixth straight, but didn’t allow the margin to grow much in the second half.

“This is the first time that we’ve gotten down that we didn’t let the game get away from us,” Holland said. “The girls are working and getting better and I’m proud of that.”

Junior guard Madie Honeycutt scored a career-best of 14 points. She scored 10 early this season against Central Davidson.

“She’s passing the ball well and she’s not afraid to drive,” Holland said. “I believe all her points were in the paint out of our half-court offense.”

 

WEST (52) — Phifer 20, Clarke 10, Edwards 8, Arnold 6, Mason 4, Tenor 2, Durham 2, Cuthbertson, Simpson, Wheeler, Wiggins.

EAST (38) — Honeycutt 14, Beaver 8, Peeler 7, Misenheimer 5, Waddell 4, Boardley, Faavesi, Featherstone.

W. Rowan    11   17   12   12    — 52

E. Rowan      5    11   12   10   — 38

 

 

