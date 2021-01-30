January 30, 2021

High school basketball: West Davidson beats South girls with free throws

By Post Sports

Published 1:31 am Saturday, January 30, 2021

 

South senior Carlie Moore

 

Staff report

LANDIS — South Rowan’s girls basketball team welcomed a winnable game on Friday with West Davidson in town.

West Davidson is similar to the Raiders in talent and has had scoring issues, averaging 28 points per game. South averages 29 points per game.

West Davidson led 22-21 going to the fourth quarter, but finished stronger than South did. The Green Dragons went home to Tyro with a 37-26 Central Carolina Conference victory.

The key player for West Davidson (3-4, 2-3) was 5-foot-2 junior guard Alana York, who averages a team-best 7.8 points per game.

York scored 18 on Friday. She got 12 of her points at the foul line. In the fourth quarter, she went 8-for-8 on free throws, as West Davidson pulled away.

South played good defense again, but had four single-digit quarters offensively.

Eden Childers led South with seven points. Madilyn Cherry had six. Paige Chabala and Carlie Moore scored four each. Moore, who has had games of 14 and 17 points, is the Raiders’ leading scorer.

South (1-7, 0-5) has lost four straight since beating East Davidson.

South faces a challenging road game on Tuesday at Thomasville, which beat North Rowan this week, but has another winnable home game on Friday against Lexington.

 

W. DAVIDSON (37) — York 18, Tedder 7, Brown 6, Sink 2, Treadway 2, Griffin 2.

S. ROWAN (26) — Childers 7, Cherry 6, Moore 4, P. Chabala 4, M. Chabala 3, R. Webster 2, Alston.

W.Davidson       6     9    7   15   — 37

S. Rowan            8      4     9   5    — 26

 

 

 

 

 

 

