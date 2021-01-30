Lexington man accused of messaging child for sex
LEXINGTON (AP) — A North Carolina man solicited a child for sex in exchange for money by sending a social media text message, a sheriff’s office said.
The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office said Grady Louis Shipman, 69, of Lexington messaged a child under 16 on Facebook Messenger soliciting sex, The Dispatch of Lexington reported. Authorities began an investigation and served a search warrant at his home on Wednesday.
Shipman was arrested and charged with felony solicitation of a child less than 16 by a computer or other electronic media device for the purpose of committing an unlawful sex act. He was given a $75,000 secured bond, but it isn’t known if he has an attorney. His court date is scheduled for Feb. 25.
