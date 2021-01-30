Basketball roundup: Wake Forest tops short-handed Miami 66-54

Associated Press

WINSTON-SALEM — Daivien Williamson scored 16 points, leading four players into double figures, as Wake Forest ended its January slate with a 66-54 defeat of a depleted Miami on Saturday.

Jalen Johnson added 15 points and Isaiah Mucius 13 with nine rebounds for the Demon Deacons (5-7, 2-7 Atlantic Coast Conference). Carter Whitt adding 11 on 4-for-4 shooting. Ody Oguama pulled down a career-best 12 rebounds, nine off the defensive glass.

Whitt, Williamson and Johnson each made three 3-pointers for Wake Forest, which kicked off Saturday’s game with a season-high nine treys in the first half.

Thirteen of the Deacons’ 23 field goals came from behind the arc.

Kameron McGusty and Isaiah Wong led the short-handed Hurricanes (6-10, 2-9) with 17 and 14 points, respectively. Anthony Walker scored 12.

Miami was down to seven players, each of whom saw at least 11 minutes of court time, and Wong departed in the closing minutes with an ankle injury.

Elijah Olaniyi and Earl Timberlake were out with shoulder injuries, Chris Lykes with an ankle injury. Rodney Miller Jr. and Sam Waardenburg are out for the season with knee and foot issues, respectively.

Coach Jim Larranaga said he didn’t yet know the severity of Wong’s injury, and still doesn’t know when Lykes — Miami’s leading scorer a year ago — might return after being sidelined for two months.

The Hurricanes are depleted by a departure as well. Freshman Matt Cross, who appeared in Miami’s first 14 games and started nine, left the program Thursday.

“I probably just was not the right coach for him,” Larranaga said. “I have my own way of doing things. You’ve got to buy into that approach. If you don’t, it probably makes you unhappy; you don’t feel like it’s an ideal fit. I just came to the conclusion the best thing would be for him to find someplace where he would be happier.”

Wake Forest lost seven of its first eight games in January, eking past Pitt 76-75 for its lone win before Saturday.

Wake Forest next plays at Notre Dame, Miami returns to Coral Gables to host Duke.

Tulsa 77, East Carolina 68

GREENVILLE (AP) — Brandon Rachal had 21 points and 10 rebounds as Tulsa got past East Carolina 77-68 on Saturday.

Rey Idowu had 16 points and eight rebounds for Tulsa (9-6, 6-4 American Athletic Conference). Austin Richie added 14 points. Elijah Joiner had 11 points.

Jayden Gardner had 26 points and eight rebounds for the Pirates (7-6, 1-6), who have now lost five games in a row. Tremont Robinson-White added 15 points. J.J. Miles had 13 points and six assists.

Furman 75, Western Carolina 69

CULLOWHEE (AP) — Noah Gurley had 17 points to lead five Furman players in double figures as the Paladins topped Western Carolina.

Alex Hunter added 16 points for the Paladins (11-5, 5-2 Southern Conference). Mike Bothwell chipped in 13, Clay Mounce scored 13 and Jalen Slawson had 12.

Cory Hightower had 22 points for the Catamounts (7-9, 0-7), who have now lost seven straight games. Mason Faulkner added 14 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.

Delaware 66, Elon 43

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Ebby Asamoah had 14 points as Delaware rolled past Elon.

Kevin Anderson had 11 points for Delaware (6-7, 4-4 Colonial Athletic Association). Dylan Painter added 10 rebounds and five assists. Andrew Carr had seven rebounds.

Hunter McIntosh had 10 points for the Phoenix (3-4, 0-3), whose losing streak reached four games.

NC A&T 70, Florida A&M 58

GREENSBORO (AP) — Kameron Langley recorded 15 points and 10 assists as North Carolina A&T defeated Florida A&M.

Tyrone Lyons added 11 points and 11 rebounds for the Aggies (7-9, 3-0 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference), who won their fourth straight game. Blake Harris had 11 points and Kwe Parker added 10 points.

Jalen Speer had 17 points for the Rattlers (2-7, 1-1). MJ Randolph added 12 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists. Bryce Moragne had 10 rebounds.

Hofstra 82, UNC Wilmington 73

WILMINGTON (AP) — Isaac Kante scored 18 points and Omar Silverio a career-high 17 as Hofstra rallied past UNC Wilmington. Jalen Ray also scored 17 points for the Pride (10-6, 6-3 Colonial Athletic Association), which won its fourth straight game.

Kvonn Cramer chipped in 16, matching his career high.

Silverio scored eight in a 12-2 run midway through the final period when Hofstra took the lead for good, and added a 3-pointer when the Pride reeled off a 9-0 run to pull away. Hofstra shot 57% for the game (31 of 54).

Mike Okauru had 21 points and seven assists for the Seahawks (7-7, 1-4). Joe Pridgen added 17 points and eight rebounds. Ty Gadsden had 12 points. The teams battled through nine lead changes and seven ties.

Charlotte 68, Florida International 65

CHARLOTTE (AP) — Jahmir Young scored 22 points and Jordan Shepherd made a 3-pointer from the left corner with 1:24 left to give Charlotte the lead for good en route to victory over Florida International.

Brice Williams added 15 points for Charlotte (9-7, 5-3 Conference USA). Shepherd and Jhery Matos had 12 points apiece.

Eric Lovett had 17 points for the Panthers (8-10, 2-8), who have now lost seven games in a row. Cameron Corcoran added 11 points. Dimon Carrigan had nine points with eight rebounds.

Charlotte defeated Florida International 63-55 on Friday.

Troy 65, Appalachian State 59

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Nick Stampley had 19 points and seven rebounds as Troy beat Appalachian State.

Kam Woods had 12 points and six assists for Troy (8-9, 3-5 Sun Belt Conference), which earned its fifth consecutive home victory. Justin Forrest had 15 points for the Mountaineers (12-7, 6-4). The Trojans beat the Mountaineers 71-62 on Friday.

UNC Greensboro 76, VMI 59

GREENSBORO (AP) — Isaiah Miller had 25 points as UNC Greensboro topped VMI.

Mohammed Abdulsalam had 13 points and nine rebounds for UNC Greensboro (12-5, 7-2 Southern Conference), which won its sixth straight game. Kaleb Hunter added 12 points.

Jake Stephens had 18 points and four assists for the Keydets (9-9, 4-5). Myles Lewis added 13 points and seven rebounds. Kamdyn Curfman had 11 points.

Greg Parham, the Keydets’ leading scorer coming into the matchup at 20 points per game, scored just four.

