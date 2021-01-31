Crime blotter: Jan. 31

• Bobby J. Skeens, 37, of Charlotte, was charged Sunday for felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Brittany Leann Laws, 27, was charged Saturday for misdemeanor assault to inflict serious injury. Laws allegedly struck a victim with a towel rack, leaving them with lacerations above their eye and head, as well as cuts on their hand.

• William Alexander Turner, 44, was charged Friday with felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell, deliver a schedule II controlled substance and felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance. Turner allegedly was in possession of crack cocaine weighing 1.7 grams.

• Heather Lannette Morgan, 37, of China Grove, was charged Friday with misdemeanor simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance and misdemeanor simple possession of a schedule II controlled substance. Morgan was accused of having more than three dosage bars of Xanax and 30 milligrams of amphetamine and Adderall.

• Chip Rodney Daniels, 39, of Tyler, Texas, was charged Saturday for misdemeanor resisting a public officer for delaying a traffic collision investigation by tearing up a written statement.

• Travis Scott Stover, 24, of China Grove was charged Saturday felony possession of heroin, felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Stover was already wanted for felony possession of a schedule I controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia in December.

• Shelly Knight Moore, 35, of Rockwell was charged Saturday for misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor simple possession of a schedule II controlled substance and misdemeanor simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance.

• Jimmy Mitchell Locklear, 54, was charged Sunday for felony possession of heroin and felony possession of methamphetamine.