February 1, 2021

  • 32°

Griffin, Boeheim lead Syracuse rally, 76-73 over N.C. State

By Post Sports

Published 11:27 pm Sunday, January 31, 2021

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Alan Griffin made two clutch free throws with four seconds remaining and Syracuse rallied past short-handed N.C. State 76-73 on Sunday night.

Griffin scored 19 points, Buddy Boeheim added 17 and the pair combined for seven 3-pointers. Kadary Richmond added 14 points on 6-of-7 shooting, including a pair of baskets in the last five minutes.

Richmond hit a tie-breaking jumper at the 5:02 mark as Syracuse (10-5, 4-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) went ahead 67-65 for a lead it wouldn’t relinquish. Boeheim followed with a 3 on an assist from Griffin.

Marek Dolezaj added 11 points and Quincy Guerrier 10 points and 10 rebounds.

N.C. State (7-6, 3-5) was playing without scoring leader Devon Daniels (16.5 ppg), who tore his ACL on Wednesday, and D.J. Funderburk (11.9 ppg), who did not suit up for what the school called “university policies.”

Jericole Hellems scored a game-high 24 points, 14 after halftime, with nine rebounds for N.C. State. Manny Bates added 17 with 14 rebounds and Braxton Beverly 11 points.

Thomas Allen, fouled on a 3-point attempt, made all three free throws with six seconds left, cutting the gap to 74-73. After Griffin’s two free throws pushed the Syracuse lead to three a couple of seconds later, N.C. State missed on a last-second 3-pointer.

Despite playing short-handed, the Wolfpack built a 47-38 halftime lead with Bates scoring 12 on 5-for-5 shooting, Hellems adding 10 and Beverly nine on 3-for-4 shooting from distance.

Syracuse roared into 58-56 lead midway through the second half after starting the period on a 20-9 run.

After closing to 72-70 on a Hellems free throw, N.C. State fouled five times to get the Orange to the line by the 17-second mark. Dolezaj and Griffin closed the scoring with four straight free throws.

The Wolfpack play host to No. 8 Virginia on Wednesday, a game postponed from Jan. 20 by COVID-19 concerns. Syracuse plays host to No. 25 Louisville on Wednesday.

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS





  • Polls

    Do you plan to be vaccinated for COVID-19?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST OPINION

  • LATEST BUSINESS

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



Ask Us

Ask Us: Who’s helping with county’s vaccinations?

Coronavirus

January was worst month for COVID-19 deaths in Rowan County

Crime

Crime blotter: Jan. 31

Coronavirus

Biden invites GOP lawmakers to White House virus relief talk

News

Vanderbilt provost to be president at Wake Forest University

Education

RSS begins delivering meal packs for virtual students

Business

Ennis named Rowan County Social Services director

Local

Miller’s life remembered through neighbors’ kind gesture

Lifestyle

Hoffman navigates ups, downs of pandemic, releases new jazz album

Local

County commissioners will talk incentives for 1,200-job project

Local

Rep. Warren’s bill could remove public notices from newspapers in 14 counties

Elections

Candidates launching 2022 campaigns for Rowan County sheriff

Business

Iconic Holbrook’s building gets second life, being renovated to house local accounting firm

Local

Work begins on new Spencer municipal complex at Park Plaza

Coronavirus

Wayne Sasser, Rowan County’s newest state legislator, says he’s a ‘conservative able to work with others’

Business

Biz Roundup: Chamber’s 2021 membership directory, talent attraction guide available

News

NC prisons offer incentives for offenders to get vaccine

News

NC political worker pleads not guilty to charges

Coronavirus

‘Keep the shelves empty:’ Salisbury VA vaccinates 500 veterans on Saturday

BREAKING NEWS

Two dead after Friday night crash on Jake Alexander Boulevard

Business

GameStop soars again; Wall Street bends under the pressure

Crime

Lexington man accused of messaging child for sex

Crime

Political worker pleads not guilty to charges from 2018 election

Coronavirus

One-shot vaccine proves effective, but not as much against mutated version of virus