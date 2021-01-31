January 31, 2021

Hurricanes overcome loss of goalie, stop Stars 4-1

By Post Sports

Published 12:00 am Sunday, January 31, 2021

By BOB SUTTON

Associated Press

RALEIGH (AP) — Vincent Trocheck scored twice in a three-minute span in the first period and Carolina defeated the Dallas Stars 4-1 Saturday night after Hurricanes starting goaltender Petr Mrazek left the game due to injury in the opening minutes.

James Reimer replaced Mrazek and stopped 10 of 11 shots and handed the Stars their first loss of the season in their fifth game overall and first of a two-game set in Carolina.

Andrei Svechnikov and Ryan Dzingel scored second-period, power-play goals just 1:39 apart. Sebastian Aho and Martin Necas each provided two assists, and Trocheck had one.

Joe Pavelski scored his fifth goal of the season with 10:24 remaining on a power play for Dallas.
The Stars, who were playing their first road game, went almost 14 minutes of the second period before registering a shot on goal. By then, goalie Anton Khudobin had exited after allowing four goals on 16 shots.

The Hurricanes hadn’t played since Jan. 18 before beating Tampa Bay on Thursday night. Carolina had four games postponed because of coronavirus protocols.

PAINFUL MOMENTS

Mrazek went down 2:47 into the game after he was bowled over by teammate Max McCormick, knocking the net out of place. After receiving brief medical attention, Mrazek skated off holding his right wrist.

Before the midway mark of the first period, McCormick exited with an upper-body injury. He also didn’t return.

ALMOST BACK

Both teams appeared as if they were moving toward better health prior to the game.
Dallas left wingers Blake Comeau, who had been in COVID protocol since the start of the season, and Roope Hintz, who was out for two games with a lower-body injury, were in action.

By Saturday’s face-off, only Jesper Fast among Carolina players remained on the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol list, compared to six on that chart less than a week ago. However, Jaccob Slavin, Jordan Martinook, Warren Foegele and Teuvo Teravainen remained as scratches.

UP NEXT

Stars: Take on Carolina in a rematch on Sunday, the midway mark of a four-game trip.

Hurricanes: Take on Dallas on Sunday, playing their third game in four days.

___

More AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

