February 1, 2021

  • 37°

Letter: Good experience at drive-thru vaccinations

By Post Letters

Published 12:00 am Sunday, January 31, 2021

My wife and I received our initial COVID-19 vaccine injections Wednesday. The entire process was efficient, professional and pleasant.

It was easy to book time slots on the Health Department website this past Monday. When we arrived at West End Plaza, the process was first class. From the deputies who gave us directions, to the staff who interviewed us and helped with our paperwork and the lady who gave us our injections, all were kind, patient and professional.

After all the horror stories in the news about problems getting the vaccinations, our experience was completely positive. After our jabs, we were given cards with appointments for the second round.

Well done to the Rowan Health Department and all those who made our vaccinations fast and pleasant. Our tax dollars are well used by these good people.

— Tony and Christine Hilton
Landis

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS





  • Polls

    Do you plan to be vaccinated for COVID-19?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST OPINION

  • LATEST BUSINESS

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



Education

KCS Superintendent Chip Buckwell announces retirement

Crime

Blotter: Woman scammed out of $250

Local

Police identify second victim in fatal crash on Jake Alexander Boulevard

Crime

UPDATED: Two arrested, one sought for robbery, beating of 93-year-old man

Ask Us

Ask Us: Who’s helping with county’s vaccinations?

Coronavirus

January was worst month for COVID-19 deaths in Rowan County

Crime

Crime blotter: Jan. 31

Coronavirus

Biden invites GOP lawmakers to White House virus relief talk

News

Vanderbilt provost to be president at Wake Forest University

Education

RSS begins delivering meal packs for virtual students

Business

Ennis named Rowan County Social Services director

Local

Miller’s life remembered through neighbors’ kind gesture

Lifestyle

Hoffman navigates ups, downs of pandemic, releases new jazz album

Local

Rep. Warren’s bill could remove public notices from newspapers in 14 counties

Local

County commissioners will talk incentives for 1,200-job project

Elections

Candidates launching 2022 campaigns for Rowan County sheriff

Business

Iconic Holbrook’s building gets second life, being renovated to house local accounting firm

Local

Work begins on new Spencer municipal complex at Park Plaza

Coronavirus

Wayne Sasser, Rowan County’s newest state legislator, says he’s a ‘conservative able to work with others’

Business

Biz Roundup: Chamber’s 2021 membership directory, talent attraction guide available

News

NC prisons offer incentives for offenders to get vaccine

News

NC political worker pleads not guilty to charges

Coronavirus

‘Keep the shelves empty:’ Salisbury VA vaccinates 500 veterans on Saturday

BREAKING NEWS

Two dead after Friday night crash on Jake Alexander Boulevard