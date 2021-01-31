Letter: Lawless speeders turn Sunset Park neighborhood into racetrack

Welcome to the “Salisbury Racetrack.”

Yes, ladies and gentlemen, it’s located in the Sunset Park neighborhood, from the 300 block through the 800 block of Rowan Mill Road.

Come on out to our 35 mph zone, and drive through our neighborhood at 50, 60 and even 70 mph. Wanna-be NASCAR drivers, you’re welcome to disrespect our residents, while putting our children, elderly, pedestrians and bicyclists in perpetual danger.

Truck drivers are welcome, too. From 18-wheelers, to dump trucks, to tow trucks, come on through our neighborhood as fast as you want while commanding up to 30 tons of steel. Woohoo! More fun than a tractor-pull.

And best of all, it’s free! Why, you ask? Because the city of Salisbury is treating the residents of our neighborhood like second-class citizens when asked to do something to put an end to the dangerous speeding. Very rarely do we have a Salisbury Police patrol come through the neighborhood, and the only time they shoot radar is when a resident complains after either getting fed up or almost getting run down. And a permanent solution is supposedly beyond the grasp of the city’s authority.

What’s not to like? It’s utopia for lawless drivers everywhere. Yee-haw!

So, come see us today. And drive through our neighborhood in a manner which you would never tolerate in your neighborhood.

It’s just a short drive from anywhere in Rowan County. Y’all come!

— George Williams

Salisbury