High school girls swimming: NPC Championships
NPC Championships
Girls team scores
South Iredell 322
Carson 141
West Rowan 138
East Rowan 122
Statesville 92
North Iredell —–
Top-3 finishers from Rowan schools
West Rowan
200 medley relay 2nd 2:41
200 free relay 2nd 2:13
Maggy Moore 200 free 3rd 2:39
Maggy Moore 500 free 2nd 7:22
Kristin Hammonds 100 free 2nd 1:11.87
Carson
200 medley relay 3rd 2:44
Ashlynn Coffer 200 IM 3rd 3:08
Ashlyn Coffer 100 fly 3rd 1:31.73
Savanna Hart 100 back 3rd 1:27.09
Leksi Parker 100 breast 3rd 1:37.78
East Rowan
Sydney Steelman 50 free 1st 30:35
200 free relay 3rd 2:15
400 free relay 3rd 4:16
