February 1, 2021

  • 32°

High school girls swimming: NPC Championships

By Post Sports

Published 3:01 am Monday, February 1, 2021

West Rowan’s Maggy Moore. Photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post.

 

NPC Championships

Girls team scores

South Iredell 322

Carson            141

West Rowan  138

East Rowan     122

Statesville       92

North Iredell   —–

 

Top-3 finishers from Rowan schools

West Rowan

200 medley relay 2nd   2:41

200 free relay  2nd    2:13

Maggy Moore 200 free  3rd  2:39

Maggy Moore  500 free 2nd  7:22

Kristin Hammonds 100 free 2nd  1:11.87

 

Carson

200 medley relay 3rd   2:44

Ashlynn Coffer 200 IM  3rd  3:08

Ashlyn Coffer  100 fly 3rd 1:31.73

Savanna Hart  100 back 3rd  1:27.09

Leksi Parker 100 breast  3rd 1:37.78

 

East Rowan

Sydney Steelman 50 free  1st 30:35

200 free relay  3rd   2:15

400 free relay 3rd   4:16

