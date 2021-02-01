KCS Superintendent Chip Buckwell announces retirement

KANNAPOLIS — After leading Kannapolis City Schools through one of the most challenging years of his career, Superintendent Daron “Chip” Buckwell announced Monday he will retire at the end of this school year.

Buckwell will end his more than 37 years in public education on June 30. Before joining KCS in 1985, Buckwell served as a teacher in Kinston for two years. Prior to becoming superintendent in 2016, Buckwell served as a teacher, dropout prevention coordinator, director of student services, director of testing, principal and assistant superintendent with KCS.

During his years with Kannapolis City Schools, he has been known as Chip, Coach, Doc, and Dr. B. Each of these represent the types of relationships he has built with students and staff in the many roles in which he has served.

“If there is a 36-year legacy that I hope I have left with KCS, it is the people; it’s never about the stuff,” Buckwell said.

Buckwell, reflecting on his time at KCS, said, “People talk about pathways; how they got here. I can assure you I did not envision this pathway from 1985 to today. In 1985, I walked into the administrative office building at KCS in ‘coach gear’ for an interview that would change my life.”

Buckwell holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Appalachian State University, and he earned his graduate license as a school principal from UNC Charlotte. He also holds a doctorate in school administration and instruction from Nova Southeastern University.

The KCS Board of Education will begin planning for Buckwell’s replacement at the February regular meeting