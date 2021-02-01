February 1, 2021

  

Police identify second victim in fatal crash on Jake Alexander Boulevard

By Josh Bergeron

Published 11:57 am Monday, February 1, 2021

SALISBURY — Police have identified a second woman who died from injuries sustained during a Friday night collision on Jake Alexander Boulevard.

Marlene Jacquez, 29, died after being airlifted to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem. Her car, a 2007 Honda, was struck by a 2013 Nissan driven by Tameka Jackson, 47, Salisbury Police said.

Jackson crossed the center of the roadway as well as a small, short concrete barrier on Jake Alexander Boulevard and struck the car driven by Jacquez head-on, according to Salisbury Police. Jackson was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which occurred shortly before 11 p.m. Friday.

Lt. Lee Walker of the Salisbury Police Department said officers suspect alcohol as a factor in the crash. Walker said evidence of possible alcohol use was located inside the Nissan. Blood alcohol tests will confirm whether alcohol was a factor, he said.

Jacquez and Jackson were the only two people involved in the crash, police said.

