February 2, 2021

  • 39°
From left: Ballew, Hess and Still.

Lexington Police arrest third man connected to Rowan robbery, beating

By Josh Bergeron

Published 2:38 pm Tuesday, February 2, 2021

SALISBURY — Lexington Police on Monday night arrested a man wanted in connection with the robbery and beating of a 93-year-old Rowan County man and similar incidents across the region.

In a a news release, police said Down Nicholas Still, a 31-year-old from High Point, turned himself in at the police department.

Lexington Police charged Still in connection with an incident there on Jan. 11. Still faces charges of first-degree burglary, robbery with a dangerous weapon, first- and second-degree kidnapping, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, felony larceny and felony probation violation.

Still also is wanted in connection with a Rowan County incident on Jan. 19 on Little Crane Cove Lane. In that case, attackers rushed into a man’s home while he was letting his dog out. The men kicked the victim while he was on the ground, resulting in a gash on his head that required staples and on his lip that needed stitches. The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office says the attack was not random.

It’s not immediately clear what charges Still faces in Rowan County. He’s being held in the Davidson County Jail with a $1.075 million bond.

Two other men, Alexander Hess, a 33-year-old man from Lexington, and Alexander Ballew, a 27-year-old man from Guilford County, were charged Sunday and Monday with robbing and beating the 93-year-old man as well as robberies in nearby counties. Hess was charged in the Rowan incident with crimes that included robbery, kidnapping, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and larceny. Ballew was charged with similar crimes while being held in the Guilford County Detention Center.

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS





  • Polls

    Do you support Rep. Ted Budd's votes on Jan. 6 to nullify election results and/or his vote against President Donald Trump's impeachment for inciting a riot in the Capitol?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST OPINION

  • LATEST BUSINESS

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



Education

Gov. Cooper, state leaders encourage school districts to allow in-person instruction

Crime

Lexington Police arrest third man connected to Rowan robbery, beating

Crime

Methamphetamine charges filed for man, woman after SUV found parked in woods

Crime

Traffic stop produces drug, weapons charges for Spencer, Salisbury men

Landis

Landis officials optimistic about town’s financial status

Local

County commissioners clear way for Faith Academy to take over elementary school building

Crime

Jury trials scheduled to resume at courthouse in March, backlog of cases waiting

Education

KCS Superintendent Chip Buckwell to retire in June

Coronavirus

Rowan continues to lag behind neighbors for vaccines administered

News

Political Notebook: Rep. Budd questions federal agency after vaccinations canceled in Piedmont region

Local

City to consider request for Goodwill development on Faith Road, moratorium on landmark status

College

College basketball: Miracle win for Catawba Indians

Education

KCS Superintendent Chip Buckwell announces retirement

Crime

Blotter: Woman scammed out of $250

Local

Police identify second victim in fatal crash on Jake Alexander Boulevard

Crime

UPDATED: Two arrested, one sought for robbery, beating of 93-year-old man

Ask Us

Ask Us: Who’s helping with county’s vaccinations?

Coronavirus

January was worst month for COVID-19 deaths in Rowan County

Crime

Crime blotter: Jan. 31

Coronavirus

Biden invites GOP lawmakers to White House virus relief talk

News

Vanderbilt provost to be president at Wake Forest University

Education

RSS begins delivering meal packs for virtual students

Business

Ennis named Rowan County Social Services director

Local

Miller’s life remembered through neighbors’ kind gesture