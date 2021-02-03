February 3, 2021

  • 39°

Four new COVID-19 deaths make six this week

By Josh Bergeron

Published 4:18 pm Wednesday, February 3, 2021

SALISBURY — Rowan County on Wednesday reported four new COVID-19 deaths, making six this week.

All four deaths reported Wednesday occurred inside of local nursing homes or congregate living facilities, according to local statistics. Two deaths reported on Tuesday were both non-congregate facility deaths.

In Rowan County, 138 deaths have been outside of congregate living facilities and 114 inside of them. Of the 252 deaths recorded throughout the pandemic, 80 have occurred in 2021.

Since Sunday, the county has reported 398 new positives, with 117 on Wednesday.

The county also reported 92 recoveries, which is one of the higher daily totals this year, but the number of active cases continued to increase because recoveries were lower than the total of new positives and deaths.

The number of people vaccinated also improved. Through Tuesday, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services says 7,928 Rowan Countians have received a first dose and 1,402 have completed their vaccine series. Not included in the numbers are people who received their second dose Wednesday as part of the county’s weekly drive-thru.

The Rowan County Health Department will have a drive-thru clinic with about 300 doses for people receiving their first shot on Thursday. All appointments are taken for that event, which will be at the West End Plaza. Appointments for vaccines are made available at 10 a.m. on Mondays for the Thursday of the same week. Visit rowancountync.gov/1671/First-Dose-Clinics to reserve an appointment.

In other local COVID-19 statistics:

• There have been 4,167 COVID-19 cases reported in 2021, and 12,594 since the beginning of the pandemic.

• There have been 1,317 cases in congregate living facilities since the start of the pandemic, an increase of 24 from the start of the week.

• At least 113,131 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the county. Negative tests are added to the total once per week on Thursdays.

• Deaths at congregate living facilities include nine at Accordius Health, 15 at Autumn Care, three at Bethamy Retirement, seven at Compass Assisted Living, five at Elmcroft, 16 at Liberty Commons, two at the Meadows of Rockwell, 20 at the N.C. State Veterans Home, 21 at the Citadel, six at the Laurels and 10 at Trinity Oaks.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 12,079 new positives on Wednesday, which represented an upward spike after days of declining cases. That number, however, represented thousands of positive tests by FastMed Urgent Care clinics that were not previously reported.

The delayed reporting did not affect the date patients were notified or treatment, a news release said.

NCDHHS says 2,706 people are hospitalized in the state, 9,578 are dead after testing positive and 776,307 tests have been positive after 9.01 million completed tests.

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS





  • Polls

    Do you support Rep. Ted Budd's votes on Jan. 6 to nullify election results and/or his vote against President Donald Trump's impeachment for inciting a riot in the Capitol?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST OPINION

  • LATEST BUSINESS

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



Coronavirus

Four new COVID-19 deaths make six this week

Crime

Blotter: Woman charged with breaking and entering

East Spencer

Bennett out, Conrad back in interim role for East Spencer

Crime

Shots fired into Standish Street apartment

Crime

Precautionary lockdowns at schools caused by Salisbury gas station shooting

Education

Local superintendents react to Gov. Cooper encouraging in-person instruction

Local

Likely approval of rezoning request at next city council meeting will clear way for future Goodwill store

Education

Catawba College sees expected spike in positive cases after students return

China Grove

China Grove audit shows contribution to reserve; former mayor criticizes town board

Local

City Council clarifies landmark status concerns; action on moratorium expected at next meeting

Nation/World

House Dems make case for conviction; Trump denies charges

Nation/World

Biden boosting vaccine allotments, financing for virus costs

Coronavirus

Two new deaths, 102 cases reported in Rowan

Education

Gov. Cooper, state leaders encourage school districts to allow in-person instruction

Crime

Lexington Police arrest third man connected to Rowan robbery, beating

Crime

Methamphetamine charges filed for man, woman after SUV found parked in woods

Crime

Traffic stop produces drug, weapons charges for Spencer, Salisbury men

Landis

Landis officials optimistic about town’s financial status

Local

County commissioners clear way for Faith Academy to take over elementary school building

Crime

Jury trials scheduled to resume at courthouse in March, backlog of cases waiting

Education

KCS Superintendent Chip Buckwell to retire in June

Coronavirus

Rowan continues to lag behind neighbors for vaccines administered

News

Political Notebook: Rep. Budd questions federal agency after vaccinations canceled in Piedmont region

Local

City to consider request for Goodwill development on Faith Road, moratorium on landmark status