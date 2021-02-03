February 3, 2021

High school basketball: South boys lose on road

By Post Sports

Published 6:51 pm Wednesday, February 3, 2021

Staff report

THOMASVILLE — South Rowan’s boys suffered a 74-34 Central Carolina Conference loss at Thomasville on Tuesday.

It was the most lopsided defeat for the Raiders since they fell 81-38 to West Rowan on opening night.

Thomasville (3-5, 2-4) hasn’t been one of the powerhouse teams in the CCC to this point, but the Bulldogs put everything together in this one.

“We did everything possible to lose this game,” South head coach Daniel Blevins said.  “There wasn’t one instance where we can look back and put a finger on it.  We made the mistakes they hoped that we would make and they capitalized on them.”

Jackson Black led South (3-5, 2-3) with eight points. Marcus Holloman scored seven, and Ty Hubbard had six.

JQ Gladden scored 11 for the Bulldogs, while Jabril Carolina had 10.

“We did grow from the first half to the second half and took away the easy things that we gave up in the first half, but it was too late,” Blevins said.

South goes back into action on Wednesday at unbeaten North Davidson.

 

SOUTH (34) — Black 8, Holloman 7, Hubbard 6, Kepley 2, Thompson 2, Deal 2, Woodman 2, Hedrick 1, Chrismon 1.

THOMASVILLE (74) — Gladden 11, Carolina 10, Knight 9, Dickerson 9. Williams 8, Washington 7, Graham 6, Henry 4, Billy 2, Luckey 3, Ray 2.

 

 

