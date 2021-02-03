February 4, 2021

High school basketball: Strong effort by South Rowan boys at ND

By Post Sports

Published 11:45 pm Wednesday, February 3, 2021

 

South’s Barrett Thompson has been around a long time, but he had a career game to lead the Raiders on Wednesday. Photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post

Staff report

WELCOME — South Rowan’s boys basketball team stayed with North Davidson for a long time on Wednesday, but the undefeated Black Knights won 71-55 in Central Carolina Conference action.

It was 50-44 after three quarters.

The big effort by South was somewhat surprising after a 40-point loss at Thomasville 24 hours earlier, but you never know in high school sports.

“We had a shot with three minutes to go down by four,” South head coach Daniel Blevins said. “We took a timeout and got the shot we wanted to close the gap.  It didn’t go and then we missed the put back and they made two big 3-pointers on their next two possessions.”

Barrett Thompson  scored a career high 17 for the Raiders (3-6. 2-4). Kane Kepley scored a career-high 11 and Nathan Chrismon scored 10, his biggest outing since opening night.

“We played a much better game tonight,” Blevins said. “We cleaned up some of the turnovers and executed better in our offense. It was a great effort against a really good team.”

North Davidson star Jamarien Dalton led the Black Knights (9-0, 6-0) with 32 points and three teammates hit double figures.

South is scheduled to host Lexington on Friday.

 

SOUTH (55) — Thompson 17, Kepley 11, Chrismon 10, Holloman 6, Black 5, Ritchie 2, Woodman 2, Hubbard 2.

N. DAVIDSON (71) — Dalton 32, Everhart 11, Moore 11, McNeair 11, Jones 2, Shoaf 2, Naylor 1, Green 1.

S. Rowan       14   15   15   11   — 55

N. Davidson  22   15   13   21  — 71

 

