February 3, 2021

  • 39°

High school basketball: West girls smack Vikings

By Post Sports

Published 5:00 am Wednesday, February 3, 2021

West’s Emma Clarke battles against Carson. Photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post.

 

Staff report

MOUNT ULLA — West Rowan’s girls basketball team blew out South Iredell 51-28 on Tuesday.

The game had little in common with the Falcons’ wild 67-61 struggle to overcome the Vikings on the road two weeks ago.

“We had a much better defensive effort tonight,” West head coach Ashley Poole said.

Freshman Emma Clarke had her best game of the season, scoring 16, including 12 in the first half when the Falcons established a 32-15 lead.

Freshman Lauren Arnold scored 10, hitting double figures for the sixth time this season.

Makaylah Tenor added nine points, while De’Mya Phifer had seven. They also are freshmen.

West limited high-scoring Ashtyn Zeigler to nine points and held the Vikings (3-4, 3-3) to single digits in every quarter.

The victory puts West (7-1, 5-1)  firmly in control of second place in the North Piedmont Conference. The Falcons have won three straight since a loss to unbeaten Carson.

“We’ve had a good season for a young team,” Poole said. “We just want to keep getting better every game.”

 

S. IREDELL (28) — Zeigler 9, Hapes 5, Cook 3, Gaus 2, Hutchens 2, Moss 2, Humphrey 2, Johnson 1, Duchinski 1, Sarver 1.

WEST (51) — Clarke 16, Arnold 10, Tenor 9, Phifer 7, Wheeler 4, Edwards 3, Durham 2, Cuthbertson, McDonald, Mason, Simpson, Wiggins.

S. Iredell     9      6    8     5   — 28

W. Rowan   18   14   15    4   — 51

 

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS





  • Polls

    Do you support Rep. Ted Budd's votes on Jan. 6 to nullify election results and/or his vote against President Donald Trump's impeachment for inciting a riot in the Capitol?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST OPINION

  • LATEST BUSINESS

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



Coronavirus

Four new COVID-19 deaths make six this week

Crime

Blotter: Woman charged with breaking and entering

East Spencer

Bennett out, Conrad back in interim role for East Spencer

Crime

Shots fired into Standish Street apartment

Crime

Precautionary lockdowns at schools caused by Salisbury gas station shooting

Education

Local superintendents react to Gov. Cooper encouraging in-person instruction

Local

Likely approval of rezoning request at next city council meeting will clear way for future Goodwill store

Education

Catawba College sees expected spike in positive cases after students return

China Grove

China Grove audit shows contribution to reserve; former mayor criticizes town board

Local

City Council clarifies landmark status concerns; action on moratorium expected at next meeting

Nation/World

House Dems make case for conviction; Trump denies charges

Nation/World

Biden boosting vaccine allotments, financing for virus costs

Coronavirus

Two new deaths, 102 cases reported in Rowan

Education

Gov. Cooper, state leaders encourage school districts to allow in-person instruction

Crime

Lexington Police arrest third man connected to Rowan robbery, beating

Crime

Methamphetamine charges filed for man, woman after SUV found parked in woods

Crime

Traffic stop produces drug, weapons charges for Spencer, Salisbury men

Landis

Landis officials optimistic about town’s financial status

Local

County commissioners clear way for Faith Academy to take over elementary school building

Crime

Jury trials scheduled to resume at courthouse in March, backlog of cases waiting

Education

KCS Superintendent Chip Buckwell to retire in June

Coronavirus

Rowan continues to lag behind neighbors for vaccines administered

News

Political Notebook: Rep. Budd questions federal agency after vaccinations canceled in Piedmont region

Local

City to consider request for Goodwill development on Faith Road, moratorium on landmark status