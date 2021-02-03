Likely approval of rezoning request at next city council meeting will clear way for future Goodwill store

By Natalie Anderson

natalie.anderson@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — With a rezoning request for a parcel on Faith Road likely to be approved at the next meeting, Goodwill Industries of Northwest North Carolina on Tuesday cleared a necessary hurdle to add a new Goodwill retail store on Faith Road.

City council members held a public hearing to consider rezoning a 1.71-acre parcel located on Faith Road from urban residential and corridor mixed-use to corridor mixed-use only. The parcel, 070-012, is located within 417-425 Faith Road as well as 112 Dunham Ave., near the Innes Street Market shopping center and an Aldi grocery store.

Currently, properties in that area range from residential use to office space.

Following the public hearing for the rezoning request is a 24-hour public comment period in which locals can submit comments to Senior Planner Catherine Garner at catherine.garner@salisburync.gov or at 704-638-5212. Locals can also submit comments to city clerk Kelly Baker at kbake@salisburync.gov or 704-638-5233. Formal action will be taken at the Feb. 16 city council meeting.

The rezoning request comes from Bill Haymore of Goodwill Industries of Northwest North Carolina. The Salisbury Planning Board unanimously approved the rezoning request at its Jan. 12 meeting.

Haymore told council members the current market shift to more commerce and housing is ideal for a retail and donation center location. There is currently a Goodwill Career Connections located at 1923 S. Main St., which offers free services to help job seekers.

“We want to serve the entire town of Salisbury,” Haymore said.

If the rezoning request is approved, Garner said the store will be submitted for a site plan review that will check for conformity with the zoning ordinance since no master plan is required to be tied to the rezoning approval.

Haymore said a North Carolina Department of Transportation study will be conducted to determine how vehicles will enter and exit the store since it’s located mid-block. He did not state when the retail store could be expected in Salisbury.

Council member David Post praised Goodwill Industries of Northwest North Carolina, a nonprofit organization, for its affiliation with the county’s college access program, the Rowan County Crosby Scholars. While the county program aims to remove barriers to college, Goodwill’s affiliation aims to remove barriers to employment. Crosby Scholars currently serves Forsyth, Rowan and Iredell counties.

“It’s good news that it’s an additional investment in our community,” said council member Brian Miller.

Mayor Pro Tem Al Heggins added that there’s “certainly a need” for a new Goodwill retail store in the community.

In other business at the meeting: