Precautionary lockdowns at schools caused by Salisbury gas station shooting

SALISBURY — The short-lived lockdowns of two schools on Tuesday was the result of a shooting at the intersection of Innes Street and Statesville Boulevard.

Both North Hills Christian and Knox Middle Schools were placed on short lockdowns as a precaution on Tuesday when, at about 2:15 p.m., a man was shot in the face at a Rushco convenience store and gas station at 1901 West Innes Street, said Sgt. Russ DeSantis of the Salisbury Police Department.

The victim, a 32-year-old man, was found at the front of the store. Police said he suffered from an entry-exit wound, with the bullet striking his tongue and teeth. Police said the victim was difficult to understand because of his injuries.

While there’s been no suspect named, DeSantis said police are examining video footage from the gas station that shows some interaction between suspects and the victims. It’s believed the shooting occurred inside a vehicle.

DeSantis said there was no threat to students caused by the shooting. The lockdowns were precautionary.

An investigation into the incident is continuing.