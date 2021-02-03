Shots fired into Standish Street apartment

SALISBURY — A Salisbury man told police he dropped to the floor of his Standish Street apartment and crawled toward his kitchen early Wednesday after gunshots penetrated the walls.

Salisbury Police said a man reported eight shots were fired in the 1400 block of Standish Street around 12:05 a.m. on Wednesday. Police found several bullet holes facing the street in the upstairs area of the apartment.

The man told police he was in his apartment when he heard gunshots and dropped to the floor. Once the shooting stopped, he called 911. He told police he didn’t hear any cars leaving or see anyone outside after the shooting.

No one was injured in the incident. Police are still investigating.

Two people were parked in front of the apartment, but told police they didn’t hear any gunshots.