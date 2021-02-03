February 3, 2021

  • 39°

Svechnikov scores in shootout as Hurricanes edge Blackhawks 4-3

By Post Sports

Published 12:00 am Wednesday, February 3, 2021

By JAY COHEN

AP Sports Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored in regulation and again in the shootout, and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-3 on Tuesday night.

Warren Foegele had a goal and an assist in his return to the lineup, helping Carolina win for the sixth time in its first seven games. Vincent Trocheck also scored, and captain Jordan Staal had two assists.

Svechnikov had the only successful attempt in the shootout, closing out the victory after James Reimer turned away Alex DeBrincat, Patrick Kane and Dylan Strome for Chicago.

Kane, Strome and Phillipp Kurashev scored in regulation for the Blackhawks, and Kevin Lankinen made 38 saves. DeBrincat and Dominik Kubalik each had two assists.

Reimer made 30 stops for Carolina in his second straight start in place of Petr Mrazek, who left Saturday’s 4-1 win over Dallas with an upper-body injury. Mrazek is weighing his options for treatment and could be sidelined for an extended period.

Carolina improved to 4-0 since returning Jan. 28 after its season was paused because of COVID-19 issues, leading to the postponement of four games.

Foegele, Jordan Martinook, Jaccob Slavin and Teuvo Teravainen were back in the lineup after they each missed three games while spending time on the COVID-19 protocol list.

Jesper Fast also was available after he was removed from the NHL’s COVID-19 list before the matchup with the Blackhawks, but he was scratched.

Chicago welcomed back DeBrincat and Nicolas Beaudin after they were removed from the list, but the team is still missing Adam Boqvist, Ryan Carpenter and Lucas Wallmark because of COVID-19-related issues.

DeBrincat came up with a big play in the third, finding Strome in front for the tying goal with 6:39 left in regulation. The Hurricanes had taken a 3-2 lead on Trocheck’s fifth goal 6:50 into the period.

Carolina put together a strong start, using its speed to create several high-quality chances. Staal set up two goals in the first, making a one-handed pass to the middle that a streaking Svechnikov finished at 3:51 and finding Foegele for his first goal of the season with 5:14 left in the period.

With Carolina looking to build on its lead, Chicago got back in the game after Hurricanes defenseman Haydn Fleury was sent off for holding Matthew Highmore. Kurashev tapped in a perfect pass from Pius Suter for a power-play goal with 2:02 left.

Slavin then turned the puck over in the final seconds of the first and Kane beat Reimer from the slot, tying it at 2 with his fifth goal. It was career point No. 1,033 for Kane, tying Doug Weight for sixth in scoring among U.S.-born players in NHL history.

UP NEXT

The teams play again Thursday night. Carolina then continues its road trip at Columbus on Sunday. Chicago travels to Dallas to face the Stars on Sunday.

___

Jay Cohen can be reached at https://twitter.com/jcohenap

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS





  • Polls

    Do you support Rep. Ted Budd's votes on Jan. 6 to nullify election results and/or his vote against President Donald Trump's impeachment for inciting a riot in the Capitol?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST OPINION

  • LATEST BUSINESS

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



Coronavirus

Four new COVID-19 deaths make six this week

Crime

Blotter: Woman charged with breaking and entering

East Spencer

Bennett out, Conrad back in interim role for East Spencer

Crime

Shots fired into Standish Street apartment

Crime

Precautionary lockdowns at schools caused by Salisbury gas station shooting

Education

Local superintendents react to Gov. Cooper encouraging in-person instruction

Local

Likely approval of rezoning request at next city council meeting will clear way for future Goodwill store

Education

Catawba College sees expected spike in positive cases after students return

China Grove

China Grove audit shows contribution to reserve; former mayor criticizes town board

Local

City Council clarifies landmark status concerns; action on moratorium expected at next meeting

Nation/World

House Dems make case for conviction; Trump denies charges

Nation/World

Biden boosting vaccine allotments, financing for virus costs

Coronavirus

Two new deaths, 102 cases reported in Rowan

Education

Gov. Cooper, state leaders encourage school districts to allow in-person instruction

Crime

Lexington Police arrest third man connected to Rowan robbery, beating

Crime

Methamphetamine charges filed for man, woman after SUV found parked in woods

Crime

Traffic stop produces drug, weapons charges for Spencer, Salisbury men

Landis

Landis officials optimistic about town’s financial status

Local

County commissioners clear way for Faith Academy to take over elementary school building

Crime

Jury trials scheduled to resume at courthouse in March, backlog of cases waiting

Education

KCS Superintendent Chip Buckwell to retire in June

Coronavirus

Rowan continues to lag behind neighbors for vaccines administered

News

Political Notebook: Rep. Budd questions federal agency after vaccinations canceled in Piedmont region

Local

City to consider request for Goodwill development on Faith Road, moratorium on landmark status