February 4, 2021

College basketball: Catawba men struggle on road

By Post Sports

Published 12:47 am Thursday, February 4, 2021

Catawba post man Tyrek Williams. Photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post

 Staff report

WISE, Va. — It’s been difficult in this COVID season to find a groove, tough to get into a rhythm, hard to find consistency.

After the euphoria of a breathtaking comeback victory at home on Monday, Catawba’s men’s basketball team couldn’t build on that momentum on Wednesday.

The Indians lost a game that on paper they were supposed to win. They fell 85-73 to a UVa-Wise club that’s had a tough time beating anybody, home or road.

UVa-Wise’s Cavaliers are now 2-10.

Catawba (4-6) got down 33-16 in the South Atlantic Conference game, and that hill proved too steep to climb at the Prior Center, although Catawba got back within five at halftime.

Catawba got within two at two different points in the second half, but both times the Cavaliers answered with a serious run.

And this time there was no miracle comeback in the final minutes.

Tyrek Williams and Marcus Burwell scored 16 each for the Indians.

Williams went 7-for-7 from the field and pulled down eight rebounds, while Burwell hit four three-pointers and handed out eight assists.

Larry McLeod had a double-double with 12 points and 13 rebounds.

Kaeleb Carter paced UVa-Wise with 25 points, including six 3-pointers.

UVa-Wise shot 54 percent from the floor and was a devastating 13-for-26 from 3-point range.

Catawba ws just 6-for-26 from long range and committed 21 turnovers.

Catawba travels to Carson-Newman on Saturday for a 4:30 p.m. tip-off with the Eagles, who smashed Anderson on Wednesday,

CATAWBA (73) — Williams 16, Burwell 16, McLeod 12, Burt 7, Robinson 6, Johnson 5, Whitfield 4, Phillips 3, Drummond 2, Bowen 2, Pelote.

UVA-WISE (85) — Carter 25, Dean 15, Parris 13, Greene 7, Whiteside 7, Bryson 5, McAmis 5, Parker 4, Johnson 2, Keenan 2.

Catawba     35    38   — 73

UVa-Wise  40   45    — 85

 

 

