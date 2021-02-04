February 4, 2021

  • 25°

Education briefs: Treasure Feamster Scholarship available

By Post Education

Published 12:00 am Thursday, February 4, 2021

The Interdenominational Ministers Fellowship scholarship committee is accepting applications for the 2021 Treasure Feamster Scholarship through April 9. The scholarships are available for high school seniors who are members of a fellowship-affiliated church, regardless of field of study. Students can check with their guidance office or affiliated churches or call 704-639-1894 or 704-433-3277.

Catawba College nursing student awarded Blue Cross Scholarship

SALISBURY — Catawba College nursing student Martin Solano Munoz of Kannapolis, has been awarded a scholarship from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina for $3,333. Munoz, a senior at Catawba, is one of 25 students at independent colleges and universities in North Carolina to receive the scholarship, which were distributed by the Independent College Fund of North Carolina (ICFNC). The scholarships are part of a three-year, $250,000 pledge from Blue Cross NC.

“Martin goes above and beyond to advance his student nursing career,” Valerie Rakes, Chair of the Department of Nursing, School of Health Sciences and Performance at Catawba, said. “He is a leader in his class and has learned the values and professionalism to practice as a nurse. He will make contributions to the profession upon graduation.”

Attendance up at Overton’s Parent Coffee Hour

Staff at Overton Elementary School felt as if they had received a late Christmas present thanks to an increase in attendance at their most recent Parent Coffee Hour in January.

The monthly meeting has grown in popularity over the three years since its inception but, thanks to the Coronavirus, was forced to move to a virtual format and attendance dwindled.

Organizers Rosemary Wood, School Counselor, and Fran Lescoe, Communities in Schools Student Support Specialist, tried new tactics each month to generate excitement and increase attendance.  Usual pre-COVID strategies such as serving food and offering time for parents and their scholars to enjoy breakfast together prior to beginning the meeting have not been options as parents are no longer permitted inside the school building since in-person school resumed in the fall. Principal Marae Reid gave full support when a suggestion was made to send individual coffee cakes home with scholars so that parents would have a breakfast item to enjoy while attending the virtual meeting.  Later, a reminder label with a QR Code Zoom link was affixed to the coffee cakes, making it easier for parents to join in.

Slowly attendance is starting to look more like pre-COVID days.  Those that attend are given an opportunity to meet Overton staff, other parents, guardians, and grandparents, providing families with support and strengthening the school community. Monthly topics help parents learn about ways to improve their child’s academic achievement.  Guest speakers from the community, such as JF Hurley’s YMCA Ester Marsh, are invited to share their expertise as she did when November’s topic was Staying Healthy: Mind, Body, and Spirit.  Coffee Hour participants in December learned about Connecting Art to Learning and received materials to complete a holiday craft with their child at home.

Staff help spread the word to families about the monthly meetings making sure that all are invited.  District Translator Paola Guerrero attends each meeting and provides service to non-English speaking participants.  Hoping the momentum continues to build as staff and families are learning how to stay connected in the age of COVID, Wood and Lescoe are planning the next Zoom for February. With the topic of Cultural Awareness, they are hoping parents will learn the importance of building cultural awareness in their families and that the community strengthening efforts at Overton will ripple out in the community at large.

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS





  • Polls

    Do you support Rep. Ted Budd's votes on Jan. 6 to nullify election results and/or his vote against President Donald Trump's impeachment for inciting a riot in the Capitol?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST OPINION

  • LATEST BUSINESS

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



Local

Animal shelter’s dog wing will be named for Nina Dix

Education

RSS hosts virtual Groundhog Job Shadow Day

Education

Education briefs: Treasure Feamster Scholarship available

Education

Sacred Heart celebrates during Catholic Schools Week

Education

Jamie Bruckmann: A teacher and coach remembered

Business

Chamber will host legislative Power in Partnership event featuring state lawmakers

Local

Rotary names Public Service Award recipients

Local

Local developer outlines unique approach to Empire Hotel project

Coronavirus

Transit systems still figuring out how to transport locals to vaccination clinics

Education

Shoutouts

Nation/World

Biden flexible on who gets aid, tells lawmakers to ‘go big’

News

NC Senate OK’s bill distributing federal COVID relief money

Nation/World

Study finds COVID-19 vaccine may reduce virus transmission

Coronavirus

Four new COVID-19 deaths make six this week

Crime

Blotter: Woman charged with breaking and entering

East Spencer

Bennett out, Conrad back in interim role for East Spencer

Crime

Shots fired into Standish Street apartment

Crime

Precautionary lockdowns at schools caused by Salisbury gas station shooting

Education

Local superintendents react to Gov. Cooper encouraging in-person instruction

Local

Likely approval of rezoning request at next city council meeting will clear way for future Goodwill store

Education

Catawba College sees expected spike in positive cases after students return

China Grove

China Grove audit shows contribution to reserve; former mayor criticizes town board

Local

City Council clarifies landmark status concerns; action on moratorium expected at next meeting

Nation/World

House Dems make case for conviction; Trump denies charges