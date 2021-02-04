High school basketball: Close loss for North Rowan girls

North girls fall

SPENCER — Postponed on Tuesday, North Rowan’s girls basketball team wanted to play a game and found a tough opponent.

North Rowan took a 53-50 home loss on Wednesday against undefeated West Stokes (8-0).

West Stokes is ranked fourth in 2A.

North started strong, but a six-point second quarter led to a 29-23 halftime deficit.

“It’s the kind of game we needed before the playoffs,” North coach Anthia Smith said. “We missed some opportunities tonight, but it still was a good game for us. We’ll continue to grow as a team.”

The Cavaliers (6-2) got 21 points and five steals from Kamora Cannie.

Hannah Wilkerson had 18 points and seven rebounds.

Makiya McDaniel had seven points and six rebounds. Chloee Stoner had six rebounds.

North scoring — Cannie 21, Wilkerson 18, McDaniel 7, Ba. Goodlett 3, Stoner 1.

W. Stokes 13 16 11 13 — 53

N. Rowan 17 6 11 16 — 50