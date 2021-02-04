February 4, 2021

High school boys soccer: First win for Carson

By Post Sports

Published 11:12 pm Thursday, February 4, 2021

Carson’s Davin Garcia vs. South Rowan.Photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post.

 

Staff report

CHINA GROVE — Carson got its first win of the season on Thursday by beating North Piedmont Conference rival East Rowan 6-2.

Sophomore striker Davin Garcia had a hat trick for the Cougars.

Adrian Guerrero, Gabe Honeycutt and Gabe Morriston scored a goal each for Carson (1-2).

It was the first win as Carson’s head boys coach for Lauren West.

 

