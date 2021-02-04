Letter: Job well done by sheriff’s office
Congratulations to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office and Sheriff Auten for the quick job in catching the three thugs that beat and robbed a 93-year-old veteran. I hope these lowlifes never see the light of day again.
All citizens of Rowan County need to keep our sheriff for the foreseeable future and let our law enforcement know how much they are appreciated.
— Donald Marsh
Salisbury
You Might Like
Gary Pearce: Democrats might take lesson from FDR
By Gary Pearce North Carolina Democrats are torn right now — between celebration and disappointment over 2020 and between hope... read more