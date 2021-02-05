High school basketball: Vikings hold off East girls

Staff report

TROUTMAN — East Rowan’s girls basketball team cut a 16-point deficit down to a single point in the fourth quarter, but South Iredell held on for a 53-45 North Piedmont Conference victory.

“We had it down to one with a couple of minutes left and had some good looks,” East head coach Kevin Holland said. “The shots didn’t fall at the end.”

Ashtyn Zeigler scored 17 for the Vikings (4-4, 4-3), while Megan Gaus scored 15.

Freshman Hannah Waddell scored a season-high 15 for the Mustangs (1-8, 0-7). Madie Honeycutt had 10. Mac Misenheimer scored eight.

“Hannah broke out tonight,” Holland said. “We see it every day in practice, so it was good for her to have a big game.”

East had been blown out by Carson in its previous outing and didn’t have a good second half.

“I was proud of how we responded tonight,” Holland said. “It was a hard-fought game.”

EAST (45) — Waddell 15, Honeycutt 10, Misenheimer 8, Whicker 6, Beaver 6, Peeler, Faavesi.

S. IREDELL (53) — Zeigler 17, Gaus 15, Hapes 9, Fink 4, Johnson 3, Houser 3, Sarver 2,

E. Rowan 11 7 13 14 — 45

S. Iredell 13 9 18 13 — 53