February 5, 2021

  • 39°

High school basketball: Vikings hold off East girls

By Post Sports

Published 7:50 pm Friday, February 5, 2021

East’s Hannah Waddell defends against West Rowan. Photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post

 

Staff report

TROUTMAN — East Rowan’s girls basketball team cut a 16-point deficit down to a single point in the fourth quarter, but South Iredell held on for a 53-45 North Piedmont Conference victory.

“We had it down to one with a couple of minutes left and had some good looks,” East head coach Kevin Holland said. “The shots didn’t fall at the end.”

Ashtyn Zeigler scored 17 for the Vikings (4-4, 4-3), while Megan Gaus scored 15.

Freshman Hannah Waddell scored a season-high 15 for the Mustangs (1-8, 0-7). Madie Honeycutt had 10. Mac Misenheimer scored eight.

“Hannah broke out tonight,” Holland said. “We see it every day in practice, so it was good for her to have a big game.”

East had been blown out by Carson in its previous outing and didn’t have a good second half.

“I was proud of how we responded tonight,” Holland said. “It was a hard-fought game.”

 

EAST (45) — Waddell 15, Honeycutt 10, Misenheimer 8, Whicker 6, Beaver 6, Peeler, Faavesi.

S. IREDELL (53) — Zeigler 17, Gaus 15, Hapes 9, Fink 4, Johnson 3, Houser 3, Sarver 2,

E. Rowan    11       7     13    14   — 45

S. Iredell    13       9    18   13   — 53

 

 

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS





  • Polls

    Do you support Rep. Ted Budd's votes on Jan. 6 to nullify election results and/or his vote against President Donald Trump's impeachment for inciting a riot in the Capitol?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST OPINION

  • LATEST BUSINESS

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



Coronavirus

10 COVID-19 deaths for the week, cases top 13,600 in Rowan County

Crime

Update: Suspect, woman killed in High Point standoff; 3 police officers wounded by gunfire

Crime

Blotter: Man charged with misusing company’s credit card

Local

More than five years after adopting Carolina Thread Trail, progress slow, steady

Education

Eight cases reported at Salisbury High School this week, no clusters

Landis

Landis firefighters honored for reviving local man

Local

Quotes of the week

Business

Consulting firm to pay nearly $600 million for role in opioid crisis

Local

Hailey channels passion in new Special Olympics organizer job

Faith

Catholic dioceses amassed taxpayer aid despite billions of dollars in the bank

Local

State OKs COVID relief bill; school reopening part of $1.6 billion legislative effort

Crime

Assistant principal of Statesville school facing sex charge

Coronavirus

As some improve, Rowan County remains in ‘critical’ tier for COVID-19

Crime

Rockwell woman charged with felony drug possession

Crime

Blotter: Man sought after slapping, firing gun during argument

Local

Animal shelter’s dog wing will be named for Nina Dix

Education

RSS hosts virtual Groundhog Job Shadow Day

Education

Education briefs: Treasure Feamster Scholarship available

Education

Sacred Heart celebrates during Catholic Schools Week

Education

Jamie Bruckmann: A teacher and coach remembered

Business

Chamber will host legislative Power in Partnership event featuring state lawmakers

Local

Rotary names Public Service Award recipients

Local

Local developer outlines unique approach to Empire Hotel project

Coronavirus

Transit systems still figuring out how to transport locals to vaccination clinics