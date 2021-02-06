High school basketball: Road loss for East boys

Staff report

TROUTMAN — East Rowan’s hopes for a winning conference season in boys basketball suffered a setback on Friday.

The Mustangs lost at South Iredell 60-45 in North Piedmont Conference play.

East (5-5, 4-4) struggled right from the start, digging a 10-2 hole at the outset.

The 45 points were a season-low for the Mustangs, who beat South Iredell 62-53 in Granite Quarry.

Dylan Valley led East with 12 points. He was 3-for-6 on 3-pointers. David Jordan scored 11. Jordan and Aiden Schenck made one 3-pointer each.

East was 13-for-32 on 2-point shots (41 percent) and only got three points from the foul line.

East played again without Gavin Sprinkle (ankle).

South Iredell (2-7, 2-6) started the season 0-5, but has played much better the past two weeks.

East has road games remaining at Statesville, which was upset by Carson on Friday and at North Iredell, which is tied for first with West Rowan.

East scoring: Valley 12, Jordan 11, Padgett 6, Pinckney 5, Jones 4, Schenck 3, Shuping 2, Ellis 2.