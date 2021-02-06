High school basketball: Rockwell Christian players named all-conference

Staff report

Rockwell Christian School’s Noah Aistrop and Landon Hall are members of the Carolina Christian Conference all-conference team.

Junior Landon Hall averaged 15.1 points and 5.1 rebounds. He made 55 3-pointers and had 27 steals.

Junior Noah Aistrop led the voting for the team.

He averagd 20.4 points, 5.1 assists and 6.5 rebounds.