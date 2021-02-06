February 6, 2021

High school basketball: Salisbury girls dominate

By Mike London

Published 3:07 am Saturday, February 6, 2021

Salisbury’s Rachel McCullough. Photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post.

 

Staff report

THOMASVILLE — The Salisbury girls basketball team has done a good job of taking games one at a time and not looking ahead.

But after smashing overmatched East Davidson 80-15 on Friday, the Hornets can finally focus their attention on North Davidson.

The Hornets (9-1, 7-0) and Black Knights will decide the Central Carolina Conference championship next Tuesday in the Salisbury gym. North Davidson (9-0, 7-0) took care of Central Davidson 48-30 on Friday.

Salisbury finishes the regular season against South Rowan on Friday. North Davidson finishes Friday against third-place Ledford (9-1, 6-1), which lost by 31 to Salisbury last week.

Salisbury is ranked first in 2A by MaxPreps, while North Davidson is ranked eighth.

Salisbury is averaging 64.2 points per game, while allowing 29.5. North Davidson averages 65,7 points per game, while allowing 36.0.

North Davidson guard Emily Hege averages 26 points per game, and Courtney McMillan and Lettie Michael average double figures.

Salisbury scored 33 points in the second quarter on Friday and led 51-5 at halftime against the Golden Egles (1-9, 0-7).

Rachel McCullough scored a season-high 20 for the Hornets. The junior guard has more than 700 career points.

Kyla Bryant scored 17 for the Hornets. The sophomore leads the Hornets with 15.3 points per game.

No one else was in double figures, but as usual, there were lots of eights and nines. Kimya Lynch scored a season-high eight.

 

Salisbury scoring — McCullough 20, Bryant 17, Noble 9, Lynch 8, Nwafor 8, Taborn 7, Morgan 6, Gibson 5, Huntley, Bolder.

Salisbury        18    33    15   14   — 80

E. Davidson   2      3    6     5      —  15

 

 

 

